Ontario’s regulated market continues to act as a gateway for iGaming growth across North America. With recent launches involving major operators like Caesars Digital and DraftKings, Playson is one of several European studios navigating the opportunities and challenges of scaling in a competitive and increasingly mature ecosystem. 

In this Q&A, SBC News speaks with Tamas Kusztos, CCO at Playson, to discuss how the company is approaching content localisation, the importance of building credibility with trusted operators, and what its experience in Ontario might signal for wider North American expansion.

SBC News: Ontario has become a key focal point for many international gaming brands. What makes it such a defining market for companies entering North America, and what have you learned from your experience there so far?

Tamas Kusztos:Ontario is a landmark for European studios because it represents the first major, fully regulated iGaming market in North America with a framework comparable to what we’re used to in Europe. It combines a large, diverse player base with robust regulation and operator oversight, which makes it both a proving ground and a gateway.

For Playson, Ontario has been invaluable in teaching us how North American players interact with our content. We’ve seen strong engagement with familiar mechanics like Hold and Win, but also noted the importance of adapting promotional tools to align with local preferences. The learnings we gather in Ontario not only refine our offering there but also prepare us for expansion into other states and provinces as regulation progresses.

SBCNPlayson’s Hold and Win mechanic features prominently in your games available in Ontario. From a gameplay and design perspective, what’s resonating most with local audiences?

TKHold and Win resonates because it delivers clarity and excitement in equal measure. Ontario players value straightforward mechanics that are easy to understand, yet powerful enough to create big, memorable moments. Bonus rounds, jackpots, and progressive features remain particularly appealing.

What’s been especially encouraging is that our subtle innovations — such as variations on grid size, collector symbols, or added progression features — have been embraced by local audiences. This tells us there is room for evolution within trusted formats, so long as the player experience remains smooth and intuitive.

SBCNCollaborations with established operators like Caesars and DraftKings offer a strong platform for exposure. Beyond scale, what are the advantages of working with well-known names when entering a new market?

TKPartnerships with industry leaders bring credibility. When you launch with a trusted household name like Caesars or DraftKings, players have instant confidence in the content you provide. That trust significantly accelerates adoption of new titles.

Equally important is the access to deep player insights. Their scale allows us to test, adapt, and roll out products more effectively. It’s not just about reach — it’s about aligning with partners who understand how to deliver long-term value in a competitive environment.

SBCNHow do you balance global portfolio consistency with the need for local adaptation in markets like Ontario? Looking ahead to the rest of 2025 and into 2026, how do you see your approach evolving across North America?

TKWe view our global portfolio as the foundation: it ensures consistent quality, recognisable mechanics, and proven performance. In Ontario, this has meant optimising game performance and tailoring game mechanics to provide for regional appetite.

As we move further into North America, our approach will be about building on this hybrid model: global excellence, local precision. We’ll continue to refine our full product suite to fit the ever-changing market demands. Compliance and responsible gaming will remain central to our strategy, as they are non-negotiable pillars for long-term growth.

By 2026, our goal is not only to expand our footprint across regulated jurisdictions but also to be recognised as a supplier that consistently delivers high-quality, trusted, and resonant content for operators and players alike.

