The UK and Irish betting markets are notoriously competitive, perhaps saturated. But that also means that, for those who get it right, they are also lucrative markets.

That’s why EveryMatrix has placed a renewed vigour on these markets. The global gambling platform provider, founded in London in 2008, opened a brand new office in Shoreditch earlier this year and, buoyed off the back of its acquisition of FSB Technology in 2024, is taking on UK&I with a refreshed mindset.

Russell Colvin, Commercial Director UK at EveryMatrix and somebody who joined the company as part of the FSB acquisition, sat down with SBC News at SBC Summit 2025 to discuss the UK&I markets.

Colvin’s role was established as part of the company’s wider strategy to focus on large turnkey deals with operators looking to take on its casino, sportsbook and PAM solutions.

“The UK is very important to EveryMatrix, given that it’s one of the most established regulated markets in the world,” said Colvin. “Following the acquisition of FSB it’s also vital for us to migrate those partners over to the Group turnkey technology and to continue to grow them. The UK & Ireland t remain key strategic territories for us and you will see many more go-lives in the coming months.”

The transition of EveryMatrix’s commercial strategy from modular to turnkey deals has obvious opportunities in the shape of larger commercial agreements, but in markets like the UK, the target customer has to shift.

Colvin pointed out that many of the tier one operators there have at least some form of proprietary technology, so the supplier is targeting those brands that have big ambitions to grow.

“There are some very high quality brands that desire the turnkey approach and EveryMatrix has a full complement of products to enable that to happen.

“It’s still very much a valued solution in the UK and Irish market in terms of having a turnkey solution where sportsbook, casino and PAM work together harmoniously. It’s all built on the same code and our solution has been proven to work seamlessly across multiple regulated markets.”

BetTOM agreement reflects UK&I capabilities

One example of EveryMatrix’s approach in the UK is its deal with BetTOM. The operator gained a UKGC licence in February 2025, went live in May and announced a turnkey agreement with EveryMatrix in July.

At the time, BetTOM’s CEO Paul Colley said partnering with EveryMatrix was essential, adding: “EveryMatrix has made significant strides in the UK market, and we’ve been impressed by the transformative capabilities of their turnkey products and dynamic horse racing product. We’re confident their technology will play a key role in helping us grow into a recognised betting brand in the UK.”

Colvin noted that the BetTOM agreement has gotten off to a very strong start and that the early success has only spurred on the company’s ambition in the region even further.

“BetTOM have been fantastic,” he said. “Working with the guys there has been great. They really know the industry and it’s a nice sports challenger brand in the UK market, and together we’ve seen their growth soar.

“It’s probably one of the fastest growing sportsbooks that we have on our platform so that can drive the ambition to do more in the UK in terms of bringing more of these challenger brands and migrating other operators over to our platform as well.”

EveryMatrix’s ambition in the region is clear and undeniable: “We want to be the ’must speak to’ turnkey solutions provider,” asserts Colvin.

Horse racing upgrades

One area that illustrates this ambition is the significant development to the OddsMatrix horse racing product, unveiled in May alongside the opening of the Group’s new London office.

Built from scratch and based on the FSB proprietary platform, the horse racing solution has been a bold and ambitious product build but is already showing signs of success.

“I think a lot of this (early success) is based on our UK market experience,” Colvin explained. “Our trading team has decades of horse racing experience and of managing the sport across both B2C and B2B environments. They really know what they’re doing and this has helped us deliver above average margins for racing customers.

“Now, I think most of the standout features would be back end related, so for example the trader controls, horse racing specifics, like pick your own extra place races, things that really drive that customer retention.”

Bringing things back to turnkey solutions, Colvin pointed towards other aspects of the wider EveryMatrix platform that sets the horse racing solution apart from others.

“There’s the fact that it is all connected back to the wider range of EveryMatrix solutions such as our flagship gamification and bonusing tools, EngageSuite and Bonus Engine, that are making a massive difference for global brands when it comes to acquisition and retention. All of this feeds into a stand out turnkey product that no one else can offer.”

Still in its MVP stage, the horse racing solution will see further developments throughout Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 to enhance the frontend but Colvin noted that its sports margin of 11.9% far outperforms the average of between 8.5% to 9%.

“We’re always looking towards adding new features. But overall the feedback from operators on that product, including existing operators and others has been very positive. So far, it’s been well received.”

Not standing still

While the BetTOM deal shows EveryMatrix’s ambitions in the UK&I, it isn’t its only success. The firm has deals in place with the likes of Ken Howells, Octobet and bet600 in the region too.

There are plenty others in the pipeline too, Colvin said excitedly, with plenty of meetings scheduled with prospects looking to take an interest in EveryMatrix’s solutions.

It all flows back to serve the company’s ultimate UK&I goal. It wants to be the one that operators can turn to and trust.

Colving reiterated: “We want to be the ‘go-to’ turnkey solutions provider not just in the UK and Irish markets but globally. So, if a local, international or media brand or lottery is looking to launch or migrate away from an existing, underperforming, legacy platform, we should always be involved in the conversation so they can see how good our platform products would be for their business.”