In the world of online casino games, fairness is one of the most critical yet elusive factors for players.

After thoroughly reviewing more than a hundred casino games, our team of reviewers realised how hard it is for them to evaluate the fairness of a game. This raises a question: if experienced reviewers struggle, how hard is that for the player?

While game providers often tout provably fair mechanics, there’s rarely a consistent way for players to compare fairness between titles. At CasinosBlockchain, a site dedicated to detailed casino and game reviews, we saw this as an opportunity to innovate.

The Problem

Among all the game types we analysed, crash games frequently raised fairness concerns. To support players, we maintain a curated list of crash games with high fairness scores.

Our users constantly asked variations of the same question:

“How can I know this game is truly fair? Is this game rigged?”

Existing tools and reviews failed to provide a clear answer. Terms like “provably fair” and “valid RNG certificate” were used inconsistently, and many games either lacked transparency or hid important fairness information on the providers’ websites.

Players were left in the dark, forced to trust vague statements rather than hard data.

The Solution: A Five Point Fairness Score

To bridge this trust gap, we developed a proprietary Fairness Score based on a five point scale, ranking games from 1 (worst) to 5 (best) based on how transparent and verifiable their algorithms are. Unlike general labels, our score is grounded in a clear framework:

1 – No Evidence of Fairness

Games at this level offer no indication that they are provably fair. There are no RNG certificates or references to fairness in-game or on the provider’s website. The system is entirely opaque.

2 – Unverified Claims of Fairness

These games claim to use a provably fair system but do not provide a valid RNG certificate or a public verification method. Players must rely solely on the provider’s assurance.

3 – Certified, but Not Verifiable by Players

Games scoring a three have passed external RNG testing and display valid certification. However, players cannot independently verify individual outcomes or interact with the fairness mechanism.

4 – Verifiable in Real Time, No Player Input

These games allow players to verify fairness in real time using hashing tools. The algorithm is well-documented, but players cannot set their seed values, which limits user control.

5 – Fully Transparent and Player-Controlled

The highest score is reserved for games that are not only verifiable in real time but also allow players to set a client-side seed. The algorithm is fully transparent, ensuring both verification and user participation.

We applied this score consistently across all game reviews, providing players with a transparent and easy-to-understand benchmark.

The Impact

After launching the fairness score, we added it to our game list library and enabled players to sort by fairness score. The results were almost immediate:

User engagement increased on the game list page, with “fairness” becoming one of the most popular sorting options.

Bounce rates decreased , as users spent more time exploring high-rated games.

Search intent matched more closely with our filter , with organic traffic increasing for fairness-related keywords, such as “most fair crash game” and “provably fair casino game”.

Players loved the clarity, and so did the game providers that scored the highest.

Why It Worked

The ‘Fairness Score’ succeeded because it gave users something they never had before: control and confidence.

It turned vague guarantees into a structured, comparable metric on, helping players make smarter decisions without needing to inspect gambling certificates, RNG testing documents, or verify combined hash values using external cryptographic encryption tools.

What’s Next

The goal is not only to evaluate the fairness of crash games, but also to push providers towards a more transparent future where players don’t need a background in iGaming to understand the fairness of their game.

We are giving game providers a chance to implement CasinosBlockchain’s ‘Fairness Score’ badge, which immediately communicates the fairness level of their game.

Another future goal is to expand the fairness scale into other casino game categories (e.g., slots, blackjack, live games) and create educational content to help players understand what provably fair gaming really means.

