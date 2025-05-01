Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

EveryMatrix hailed “exceptional revenue growth” as the iGaming supplier revealed its financial results for 2025’s first quarter, with net revenue reaching €54m.

In the first few months of the new year, EveryMatrix’s net revenue rose 39% year-on-year with EBITDA increasing 27% to €28m. The firm attributed this substantial growth to client performance and successful product launches.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, stated: “I’m very excited for 2025. Q1 was a solid quarter, a great start, and the rest of the year looks just as promising. We had a phenomenal year in 2024, which will be hard to beat, but thanks to the momentum we’ve set in motion during the last few years, I’m sure we’ll be able to do it.”

For the eighth quarter in a row, the firm’s EBITDA margin sat above 50%, coming in at 52% for Q1 2025 as a result of the company continuing to scale its platform and casino content offerings.

EveryMatrix also built upon its full-year 2024 target for annual EBITDA to surpass €100m, as following Q1 2025 the last 12 months have seen this figure reach €107m.

The company also attributed the term “exceptional” to its sports division growth, with quarterly sports turnover rising 30% YoY to €1.7bn. Strong trading margins saw the company’s sports segment see GGR climb 60% YoY to €154m.

These Q1 figures allowed the firm’s sports division to reach €6.3bn in turnover over the last 12 months, an increase of 48% YoY, while GGR for this period increased by 92% YoY to €505m.

“Our sports division never ceases to amaze me, breaking record after record,” added Groes.

“This quarter, we managed to reach 600,000 live events, all thanks to our ability to expand our coverage and add new products and features even while experiencing this much continuous growth.”

Meanwhile, the supplier’s casino segment delivered its strongest quarterly financial results to date. Net revenue came in at €28.6m, up 44% YoY, while EBITDA reached €16.8m, up 29% YoY.

EveryMatrix’s casino offering saw GGR come in at €753m, with GGR in the last 12 months reaching €2.9bn – a 22% and 38% YoY increase, respectively.

The results prove as further evidence of the EveryMatrix’s international growth ambitions after the company announced a series of brand new global HQs, including one in Thailand, the Philippines and the latest one in London.