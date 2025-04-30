EveryMatrix honors roots with new London office

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

EveryMatrix has gone back to its roots with the opening of a new office in London – where it was first founded 17 years ago.

The state-of-the-art hub is located on the 25th floor of the new 258,000 sq ft HYLO building on Old Street – right at the heart of the UK’s capital. The office space will host a number of EveryMatrix expert teams, including a few members of its OddsMatrix division.

Other team members form a part of the ex-manpower behind FSB Technology, which have been successfully integrated after EveryMatrix acquired the company back in 2024. The assimilated workforce supported the launch of the new EveryMatrix horse racing product.

This product will be fully managed by the former FSB trading team from the new London office, which represents the third global hub opened this year following the locations in Thailand’s Chang Mai and Cebu in the Philippines. Together with these three additions, EveryMatrix now has a total of 15 offices worldwide, staffing more than 1,400 people.

Since last March, EveryMatrix has increased its workforce by 40%, with the 1,000th staff member milestone being announced simultaneously with last year’s opening of the firm’s HQ in Bucharest.

On the new London development, Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and Co-Founder of EveryMatrix, said: “We’re back where it all began when Stian [Hornsletten] and I co-founded the business in 2008. This new opening brings back so many fond memories and I’m personally delighted to see the business come back full circle.

“The space is magnificent and one of the best I’ve ever seen offering our teams here superb working conditions, multiple benefits and the ideal central London location.

“Our growth is showing no bounds and this new UK location highlights just how ambitious we are to continue growing and working with premium, tier-1 customers who we can now host in one of Europe’s best cities.”



