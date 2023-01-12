SBC News Stats Perform adds Tennis Australia competitions to live betting streams

Stats Perform adds Tennis Australia competitions to live betting streams

Jessie Sale January 12, 2023 Latest News, Oceania, Sport, Technology Comments Off on Stats Perform adds Tennis Australia competitions to live betting streams

Stats Perform has been named the exclusive distributor of data and live video streaming to licensed sports betting operators for Tennis Australia (TA).

The multi-year deal sees the analytics company add the Australian Open, Australian Open Qualifying and other TA tournaments to its growing portfolio of live betting streams and trading data.

The sport’s governing body will use Stats Perform’s media tools, which includes Opta Facts, PressBox Graphics, as well as news services to build bigger audiences for Tennis Australia and Australian tennis players as they compete within year-round tours.

Carl Mergele, CEO of Stats Perform, said: “Our focus is on extending the incredible entertainment on the court or field, to help those in the sports business capture more fan attention, for longer. 

“We are honoured to have been chosen to work with Tennis Australia – an organisation which shares our goal of protecting and elevating the fan experience, for new and existing tennis audiences across the globe.”  

Stats Perform has also highlighted its overall intent to use its new features to ‘make every game, set and match mean more’.

Furthermore, the firm’s Integrity division will also link with TA’s in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all matches for any potential signs of match fixing. 

This will include Stats Perform Integrity’s core services on competition and match integrity risk management, namely pre-tournament risk assessments, as well as monitoring, intelligence and analysis of the global markets along with performance analysis.

“Stats Perform has a reputation for trust and innovation, making them a clear choice and providing more opportunities for us to reach and engage with our fans,” concluded Cedric Conelis, Tennis Australia Chief Revenue Officer.

Also in tennis, the firm holds rights to the WTA Tour, Wimbledon, ITF Davis Cup World Group and the Billie Jean Cup.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News SBC Awards Latinoamérica: Contenders announced for prestigious trophies

SBC Awards Latinoamérica: Contenders announced for prestigious trophies

SBC is excited to announce the shortlisted operators, affiliates, suppliers and leaders for this year’s …

SBC News Stats Perform’s Shane Gannon: Opta BetBuilder Plus finally means brilliant football betting experiences

Stats Perform’s Shane Gannon: Opta BetBuilder Plus finally means brilliant football betting experiences

In early June 2022 the sports betting world met the Betting Innovation Centre, a collaboration …

SBC News Stats Perform extends betting data deal with LaLiga

Stats Perform extends betting data deal with LaLiga

In an extension of its agreement with the Spanish top-flight, Stats Perform has announced a …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies