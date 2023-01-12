Share Facebook

Stats Perform has been named the exclusive distributor of data and live video streaming to licensed sports betting operators for Tennis Australia (TA).

The multi-year deal sees the analytics company add the Australian Open, Australian Open Qualifying and other TA tournaments to its growing portfolio of live betting streams and trading data.

The sport’s governing body will use Stats Perform’s media tools, which includes Opta Facts, PressBox Graphics, as well as news services to build bigger audiences for Tennis Australia and Australian tennis players as they compete within year-round tours.

Carl Mergele, CEO of Stats Perform, said: “Our focus is on extending the incredible entertainment on the court or field, to help those in the sports business capture more fan attention, for longer.

“We are honoured to have been chosen to work with Tennis Australia – an organisation which shares our goal of protecting and elevating the fan experience, for new and existing tennis audiences across the globe.”

Stats Perform has also highlighted its overall intent to use its new features to ‘make every game, set and match mean more’.

Furthermore, the firm’s Integrity division will also link with TA’s in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all matches for any potential signs of match fixing.

This will include Stats Perform Integrity’s core services on competition and match integrity risk management, namely pre-tournament risk assessments, as well as monitoring, intelligence and analysis of the global markets along with performance analysis.

“Stats Perform has a reputation for trust and innovation, making them a clear choice and providing more opportunities for us to reach and engage with our fans,” concluded Cedric Conelis, Tennis Australia Chief Revenue Officer.

Also in tennis, the firm holds rights to the WTA Tour, Wimbledon, ITF Davis Cup World Group and the Billie Jean Cup.