BetGames adds Fastex’s FTN to list of supported cryptocurrencies

BetGames has expanded its list of supported cryptocurrencies with the addition of Fasttoken (FTN), the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem.

As of 26 January, BetGames’ partners will be able to settle all transactions using FTN. The company joins the likes of BetConstruct, Endorphina, FeedConstruct and Fugaso who will start accepting the token from the beginning of next year.

The new token was recently heralded as a way for companies to “stay ahead of the curve” on Web3 developments.

As well as benefiting from an expanded crypto portfolio, BetGames partners will also gain a number of “extra advantages” when accepting FTN, which will include access to the SoftConstruct Crypto Reward Program.

The Fastex ecosystem has undergone a number of developments as of late. Most recently, the company announced that it would be launching Fastex Chain – a new blockchain platform that will “enable developers, builders, and businesses to construct and scale decentralised applications on the platform”.

Earlier in the month, SoftConstruct – the parent company of Fastex – launched two physical NFT stores in Dubai.

Praised as being a “visionary concept” that merges the digital world with reality, the NFT stores will give visitors the chance to “buy genuine NFT art, learn about Web3, try out new technologies and have a conversation on NFTs with a certified SoftConstruct expert onsite”.