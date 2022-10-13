Racing and Sports nets Picklebet as first customer of risk-managed trading services

Racing and Sports (RAS) continues its strong commercial momentum as a newly listed ASX tech enterprise, announcing a new racing systems partnership with Picklebet.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, RAS will serve as the lead provider of risk-managed trading services for Picklebet’s racing product – commissioned to expand the bookmaker’s sports betting markets and product offering.

Founded in 2020, Picklebet is branded as a ‘future-focused’ sports betting operator that has targeted a younger audience demographic, offering a comprehensive range of esports markets.

To date, Picklebet has solely operated in Australia but plans to finalise its licensing for an Ontario Canada launch, in which its RAS racing provisions boost its all-around offering.

Nicholas Heaney, Picklebet CEO, noted: “We selected RAS, as they’re a global leader and innovator in both racing data and wagering technologies. They are strongly positioned to allow us to deliver simplified and innovative racing products that complement our existing esports and sports offering, to serve the younger demographic.

“We look forward to working with RAS to further develop innovative racing products and bring them to market.”

RAS underlined the significance of the Picklebet agreement, which sees the esports operator become the first customer of its racing-tailored risk-managed trading services, which will be delivered in conjunction with strategic partner Racebook HQ.

Following its December listing on the Australia ASX, RAS has emphasised the launch of new racing products such as its risk-managed trading services that deliver a “point of differentiation for racing, built on superior technology, data modelling and efficiency.”

Stephen Crispe, Racing and Sports CEO, said: “We are delighted to have signed this contract with Picklebet which is an exciting and innovative business putting its own spin on the Australian wagering market.

“We see PIcklebet’s decision to work with us to deliver this service as a huge vote of support in the quality and performance of the product we are delivering.”