Xtremepush to power kwiff’s player outreach strategy

In support of its international growth ambitions, ‘supercharged betting service’ kwiff has entered into a partnership with Xtremepush.

The agreement covers provision of the multi-channel experience and engagement marketing provider’s personalisation solutions, as it seeks to add momentum to its player outreach strategy.

This approach, kwiff explained, is an ‘integral part’ of its growth plans, which have so far seen the international operator implement an engagement and retention framework via personalised and timely communication with players.

Charles Lee, CEO of kwiff, commented: “kwiff delivers a revolutionary sports betting and casino product which is built on personalised supercharged gaming experiences.

“Working with Xtremepush allows us to communicate our unique offering with clarity and engage with our audience on a deeper level.”

Solutions incorporated into kwiff’s strategy as a result of the partnership include personalised notifications for games and events relevant to players based on their profiles.

Kwiff will also utilise Xtremepush’s engagement technologies, built into the firm’s customer data platforms in order to send web push notifications and web inbox messages.

Lastly, Xtremepush is backing its services with its customer data platform, using advanced data ingestion and player segmentation functionality, which has driven a 32.5% click through rate for web pushes and a 26.72% click rate for inbox notifications.

The agreement is the latest in a series of partnerships secured by the personalisation solutions supplier this year, following similar deals with the likes of Playtech, Thunderbite and Strive Gaming.

Ross O’Connor, Director of Account Management at Xtremepush, said: “It’s been great working with the guys at kwiff. We’ve been able to get the platform stood up and working well for them and the results have been well above the industry benchmark.

“Our support team did us proud in the early stages, making their technical expertise available to the team at kwiff so they could resolve any issues.”