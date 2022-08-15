GiG eyes ‘great potential’ in Ontario with Kings Media deal

Share Facebook

Identifying the Ontario market as offering significant potential , Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured its first major partnership in the province.

The London-based gaming technology group has signed a three-year agreement with casino operator Kings Media Ltd, with provisions for further extension, supporting the latter’s King Billy casino brand – which is expected to go live in Ontario in H1 2023.

Specifics of the deal will see GiG look to Kings Media’s ‘significant understanding within the casino industry’ in Canada’s most populous province, as the group pursues a ‘targeted strategy’ in ‘fast growing, complex regulated jurisdictions’.

Volodymyr Harkusha, CEO of Kings Media, said: “In our quest to expand to the exponentially competitive Ontario market, we were looking for an industry-leading, future-ready partner.

“GiG fit the bill perfectly, not only by ticking and double-ticking all the boxes, but also by impressing us with their clear vision and dedication to the project.

“We are looking forward to working together with GiG on the mutual challenges ahead and we are certain that this collaboration will enable us to gain a significant foothold in the Ontario market.”

The deal also marks the first North America-focused venture for Kings Media – also a London-based enterprise – which GiG asserts demonstrates how its platform and solutions are ‘perfectly suited’ for online challenger brands seeing expansion in regulated regions.

GiG secured a B2B licence ust last month from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), enabling the company to partner with local operators, providing its sportsbook and PAM solutions.

The group has identified Ontario as a region with significant growth potential, pointing to H2 Gambling Data which projects GGR growth to over €2bn over the next three years

Richard Brown, GiG CEO, said: “I am particularly delighted to partner with Kings Media, a prominent online casino operator and brand with a great deal of experience, who share our values around personalisation, responsible gaming and the importance of regulated markets.

“We see great potential in Ontario, particularly when we can harness the operational experience of operators like Kings Media.

“We look forward to working closer with the team to maximise potential through a successful launch into the market, and anticipate this to become a successful client for GiG.”