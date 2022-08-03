Xtremepush and Playtech to deliver personalised player engagement campaigns

Share Facebook

Xtremepush has confirmed this week that it will work alongside Playtech to enhance player communications for users of both solutions.

Through the player engagement partnership, companies using both the Playtech software and the Xtremepush platform will benefit from access to “advanced personalisation and segmentation” functionalities. This includes personalised, real-time messaging across email, SMS, push notifications and a range of other channels.

Tommy Kearns, CEO at Xtremepush, said: “We’re delighted to have built this integration with Playtech, a company that we have long-since admired within the industry.

“Playtech has a deserved reputation for providing outstanding software solutions and we’re proud to become a certified partner. Our mutual clients are already experiencing the benefits of this collaboration, and we look forward to working closely together over the coming months and years.”

With access to “individually relevant engagement campaigns” made available on the Xtremepush platform, operators will have the opportunity to activate both player and event data stored within Playtech’s IMS player management system.

Users will be able to enhance the player experience even further, while also increasing deposit levels and reducing churn, through a highly personalised live sporting feed based on interest and bet activity.

“Xtremepush is a key provider of multichannel engagement software in the industry,” Anthony Evans,VP Products, Playtech, added.

“This integration enables our licensees to fully avail of its broad capabilities and deliver personalised acquisition, engagement and retention campaigns, powered by our IMS player management system. We are excited to see how this partnership will develop, and the impact it will have on operators.”