Rank Interactive completes full migration onto new proprietary platform

Rank Group Plc has announced that its Rank Interactive unit has completed its final migration project, transferring the Grosvenor Online business onto the group’s proprietary platform.

Since 2020, Rank Interactive has been tasked with migrating all flagship, white-label and international brands to be housed under the Stride Gaming platform.

The migration was announced as the cornerstone project of Rank Group’s £115m acquisition of Stride Gaming in 2019.

Benefits will see Grosvenor Online customers provided with an enhanced customer experience, heralding the start of an accelerated pipeline of improvements and innovations from the Rank Interactive team.

Key improvements which are set to roll out over the coming weeks and months include the building of a seamless journey for customers looking to play in Grosvenor venues and online, incorporating the full integration of single account and single wallet for these customers.

Jon Martin, Managing Director of Rank Interactive, said: “The migration onto our proprietary platform marks a significant landmark on our journey towards delivering a seamless cross channel experience for our customers.

“It was a huge piece of work requiring over 400 team members working across five continents, and I am delighted that the team were able to complete it on time and without inconveniencing our customers. It brings to an end our timetable of group-wide migrations onto the Stride platforms which now, in turn, frees up valuable capacity to deliver a host of innovative customer-oriented improvements.”

Rank further announced upcoming product initiatives across sport, slots and enhanced jackpots features, designed to further improve the customer proposition.

Enhanced free-to-play games will also be rolled out along with a series of market-leading enhancements to the live casino and bingo experiences which will revolve around providing more engaging and immersive experiences for customers.

“We are excited about the capabilities that the migration will unlock and the material improvements which our customers will now start to enjoy,” said Martin.