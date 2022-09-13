Finnplay streamlines workflow automation with Flows 

Share Facebook

Flows (Flows.ai) has formed a strategic partnership with Finnplay that will see its AI-automated workflow automation system promoted to customers utilising Finnplay’s full-service igaming platform.

The partnership will allow Finnplay casino and sportsbook partners to access Flows’ proprietary-built ‘no-code innovation platform’ that facilitates seamless integration of third-party software/solutions.

Finnplay underlined that the partnership would help operators reduce costs and improve the management of dedicated engineering and product resources.

Managing Director Jaakko Soininen explained: “We are always looking for ways to create more convenience and efficiency for our operators. Flows will provide an easy-to-use tool that builds automations that save time and enhance functionality on top of what is already available from our platform.”

Founded in 2021 by igaming entrepreneur James King, Flows has built an AI-intelligent workflow automation solution designed for igaming businesses.

Flows core functions allow for operators to streamline their digital integration process, helping speed up the launch of new features and applications without ‘writing a single line of new code’.

Flows Director of Sales Domenico Mazzola commented: “We are really happy to have partnered with Finnplay. It’s great to see an ambitious company mirror our ambitions and recognise the importance and the benefits that Flows’ no-code automation can bring to their business.

“Finnplay marks our first partnership within the Nordics and we look forward to building a long-term relationship with them and welcoming their clients to Flows in the not too distant future.”

Finnplay joins Pragmatic Solutions as the first igaming platform providers to integrate Flows’ automated workflow solution.