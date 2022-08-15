SBC News Delasport adds END 2 END bingo solution to UK turnkey services

Ted Menmuir August 15, 2022 Europe, iGaming, Latest News, Technology Comments Off on Delasport adds END 2 END bingo solution to UK turnkey services

Igaming software solutions provider Delasport has expanded its product inventory available to UK partners, who will now be allowed to offer multiplayer bingo via a new strategic partnership with END 2 END. 

Announcing its latest supplier agreement, Delasport has agreed to offer END 2 END’s real-time multiplayer bingo product to UK turnkey partners.

The END 2 END bingo offering will be provided to partners through an advanced interface that is seamlessly available across any device for customers to play on.

Delasport welcomed the integration of END 2 END’s multiplayer bingo product as a further enhancement to its one-stop-shop solution of sports betting, player account management platforms, and online casino for turnkey partners.

CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz stated: “We are delighted with the new global partnership with END 2 END, a complete omnichannel bingo solution that complements Delasport’s innovative sportsbook, casino and PAM. I am sure that the partnership will be fruitful.”

Welcoming the agreement, END 2 END CEO and Founder Alejandro Revich said: “We are very happy to provide our bingo product to a respectable platform of the size and importance of Delasport. We are interested in working together in all the markets where Delasport is present. 

“This deal adds momentum to END 2 END’s expansion strategy, which is ensuring our proprietary content and technology is embraced worldwide.” 

