NetBet deal strengthens FeedConstruct’s European foothold

FeedConstruct has expanded its partner portfolio, signing an agreement with NetBet for delivery of its trading and risk management solutions.

Specifically, NetBet – a sportsbook and casino operator active in several European markets including the UK – will leverage the BetGuard product.

This functions as a tool for minimising the risk of financial losses and boosting profitability through secure trading operations.

Artashes Sargsyan, FeedConstruct Deputy CEO, said: “We are more than ever committed to our mission of arming our partners with reliable quality solutions that are meant to secure a balance between operational efficiency and player engagement.

“We are very glad to welcome Netbet, an operator with considerable reputation and presence, to our big family and expand our reach in the European market.”

Sitting alongside the firm’s stats widgets and headline FeedConstruct product, BetGuard flags late bets and any suspicious gambling behaviour, determining player risk levels and creating risk profiles.

Part of the BetConstruct sportsbook solutions provider group, FeedConstruct serves as the firm’s exclusive data and live video streaming division, maintaining partnerships with a range of sports and betting stakeholders.

In an interview with SBC earlier this year, the BetConstruct’s UK Regional Director, Elliot Banks, discussed the company’s international outlook, identifying a continued focus on Europe as a key goal moving forward as well as exploration of stateside opportunities.

“You can’t lose focus on where you started,” he explained. “The US – it is their behemoth. Everyone is looking for their route in, how they’re going to launch and sustain that market.

“But if you spend too much focus on one place you’re going to lose a bit of the representation that you should have for European sports, Asian sports – the rest of the global sports market.

“With a winter World Cup this year I think that’s a real push internally for us and to maintain our commitment to European sport.”

For NetBet, the partnership with BetConstruct marks the second enhancement to its overall offering since incorporating Apple Pay as a payments method in April of this year.