Sweden targets young adult gambling debt in new campaign

Spelinspektionen, the Gambling Inspectorate of Sweden has launched “a new chapter “of its nationwide campaign to increase awareness of gambling risks and harms amongst youth and young adult audiences.

Launched as the fourth chapter of Spelinspektionen’s ‘youth protections series’, the campaign is titled “With your future at stake”.

The messaging shifts focus towards the issue of debt among young adults, a growing concern linked closely to problematic gambling behaviour specifically targeting individuals aged 18 to 25.

The new chapter is designed to highlight the long-term financial risks associated with early gambling habits. According to data from Kronofogden, Sweden’s Debt Agency, more than 31,000 young people in this age group currently have debts registered with the agency, amounting to over SEK 1.9bn (€160m).

Launched in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Sweden and the Swedish Enforcement Authority, the campaign will roll out nationwide in digital channels and across social media platforms during the autumn, coinciding with the start of the school year – a strategic time to engage the target demographic.

Camilla Rosenberg, Director General of Spelinspektionen, underscored the urgency of the campaign, stating: “Young adults are a group that is particularly vulnerable. Through the campaign, we want to reach them at the right time and provide them with tools to make informed decisions about their gambling.”

While this year’s campaign centres on the financial consequences of gambling, previous efforts by Spelinspektionen have focused on identifying signs of gambling disorder, promoting early interventions with problem gamblers, and increasing awareness of safer gambling tools, including self-exclusion services.

The regulatory protections of Swedish gambling have come under scrutiny, as Spelinspektionen reported that it had failed for the sixth consecutive year to meet its regulated-market channelisation target of 90% (the percentage of consumer gambling spend).

A target in place since the launch of Sweden’s re-regulated online gambling market in 2019, Spelinspektionen noted that channelisation for online casino continues to lag at 75–80%.

This shortfall has prompted criticism of current product and player incentive restrictions, which are seen as making online casino offerings less appealing to consumers.

The Riksdag is now awaiting further recommendations on the future governance of gambling, which are due to be presented by the end of 2025.

