Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sweden has yet to achieve the channelisation target rate of 90% for its regulated online gambling marketplace.

The latest channelisation figures, which detail the percentage of consumers gambling spend with licensed operators for 2024 were published by Spelinspektionen, the Gaming Inspectorate of Sweden.

In 2019, Sweden re-regulated its online gambling marketplace under the laws of the Gambling Act of 2018, at the time Swedish authorities and Spelinspektionen set a channelisation target of 90% of spend with licensed operators.

Figures for 2024 show a 1% decline in Swedish gambling’s channelization rate that tracks at 85% (2023: 86%). Yet of utmost concern, Swedish authorities have seen no marked improvement on gambling channelisation, which has remained in the region of 85%-to-87% since the market’s re-launch in 2019.

Stagnant figures are a worry since the inspectorate, with the aid of public health agencies, has launched national campaigns warning Swedish consumers of the dangers of unlicensed gambling.

Further anxieties are detailed as a breakdown reveals that the segment of “nätkasino” (online casino) has indexed a 12-month channelisation rate of between 72–82%. The report highlights concerns that there are periods in the year that see online casino index below 75% channelisation.

The shortfall in online casino channelisation is offset by improved and consistent figures in the online betting segment indexing at 92%-to-96% on a year basis.

The inspectorate reflects on regulatory factors that have impacted the attractiveness of licensed online casinos against the black market.

Amendments to the Gambling Act since 2019, have imposed a limit on Bonus incentives that can only be awarded to customers on sign-up and capped at SEK 100 per customer.

Furthermore in 2023, the government approved new safeguards to impose a Customer Care checks on players meeting thresholds on spend and time spent on platforms.

Feedback from a player survey reveals that many Swedish gamblers choose unlicensed operators due to perceived better chances of winning (35%), having been blocked from licensed sites via Spelpaus.se (23%), more attractive bonus offers (21%), and access to games that are not available on the regulated Swedish market.

The report views Skin Betting, involving virtual in-game items, as a liability grey-area form of gambling, especially popular among younger players as 43% of visits to unlicensed sites were linked to skinbetting content

In response to the latest assessment, BOS, the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling, issued a sharp critique of the government’s failure to act decisively on low channelisation in the online casino market.

“With this assessment, the SGA confirms that Sweden’s major problem in the gambling market is online casinos. It is unacceptable that around a quarter of all online casino gambling is leaking out of the licensed market,” said Gustaf Hoffstedt, Secretary General of BOS.

BOS notes that the Inspectorate’s estimate of 85% channelisation is no longer supported by H2 Gambling Capital, a previously used source, which has since downgraded its Sweden estimate from 91% to just 72%.

Hoffstedt emphasises that the issue is not solely enforcement but also that licensed operators are overly constrained, while unlicensed competitors offer more appealing incentives and fewer limitations.

“Without a review of, for example, the total ban on bonuses and other loyalty programmes, next year’s channelisation assessment from the SGA will also be a disappointment,” Hoffstedt warned.

By the close of 2025, independent advisor Marcus Isgren is expected to present proposed amendments to the Gambling Act to the parties of the Riksdag— likely to include measures to criminalise all forms of unlicensed gambling activities targeting national consumers.

BOS supports this step, it warns that unless the licensed market becomes more attractive, enforcement alone will not fix the channelisation issue. As it stands, Sweden’s gambling market remains below target, with online casinos as the weakest link — both in policy outcomes and player trust.