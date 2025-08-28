Share Facebook

Our Hong Kong Foundation (OHKF) has called for the country to unlock new funding sources including betting income with a view to drive the ambition of to “become a global hub for major sporting events.”

The organisation this week unveiled its report Breaking Boundaries to Develop Hong Kong into a Mega Sports Events Capital, which laid out 22 policy recommendations across six key areas.

The measures focus on developing industry data, expanding funding channels, nurturing talent and strengthening infrastructure, while also urging more active event bidding and greater investment in sportainment.

OHFK is an independent non-profit advisory to the government of Hong Kong, focused on policy initiatives to improve the region’s infrastructure, welfare and cultural projects.

Mega Sports ambitions

One of the report’s standout proposals is the creation of a “Sports Industry Development Fund” backed by proceeds from Hong Kong’s regulated betting market.

OHKF suggests the government work with the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) to allocate around 2% of net stake receipts from football betting and the upcoming basketball betting market – that will generate a projected receipts of HK$430m (£43m).

The fund would be used to support sports-focused projects, including improving professional training and other aspects of Hong Kong’s sports infrastructure.

Kenny Shui, Vice President of OHKF and Executive Director of its Public Policy Institute, explained: “We recommend that the Government adopt a more strategic approach to leveraging mega sports events to not only stimulate the economy and energise the sporting atmosphere but also to drive long-term industry development.”

He added that a home-and-away national league could attract repeat visits from Mainland fans and fuel a “home game economy”, while international youth tournaments would draw overseas families for multi-day stays, turning popularity into measurable economic impact.

Funding for Talent Development

Beyond funding, OHKF has called for the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau (CSTB) to build a dedicated statistical system to measure the size and impact of the sports industry – from job creation to consumption effects of mega events.

Talent development featured strongly too, with proposals to expand the Retired Athletes Transformation Programme and subsidise internship placements across event planning, sponsorship and venue management, including opportunities in Mainland China.

Dr Jane Lee, President of OHKF, commented: “This year’s National Games marks an important milestone, laying a solid foundation for the Greater Bay Area to co-host even larger multi-sport events in the future.

“Looking forward, we should further promote cooperation between Hong Kong and the Mainland in areas such as sharing of sports infrastructure and cultivating professional talent.”

Industry reaction

At the report launch, industry figures echoed the need for sharper strategy if Hong Kong is to compete on the global stage. Leo Sun, General Manager of Hong Kong Bulls, warned the city lacks a flagship sports brand on the scale of the NBA or F1, which generates huge spin-off spending.

James Tong, of John Swire & Sons, said mega events deliver economic multipliers but also represent “a tangible expression of social responsibility” for corporate backers.

Meanwhile, Zhang Ling, former Hong Kong tennis captain, pointed to the forthcoming Kai Tak Sports Park and Hong Kong’s role in the National Games as catalysts for industrialising the sports sector.

HKJC betting changes

The Foundation’s proposals arrive as Hong Kong debates changes to its gambling framework. Since 1977, betting in the territory has been restricted to football, horse racing and lotteries – all operated solely by the HKJC.

In April 2025, the government confirmed it would consult on expanding the HKJC’s portfolio to include basketball betting, following up on a proposal first flagged in February’s 2025/26 budget.

The HKJC and the Betting and Lotteries Commission have long argued for the move, estimating illegal basketball wagering at between HK$70bn-90bn (£6.8bn-£8.9bn) each year. Bringing this activity under regulation, they explained, would add significant government revenue while suppressing black-market activity.

At the time, a Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) spokesperson added: “As a matter of policy, the government does not encourage gambling. However, there is undeniably a persistent demand for gambling in Hong Kong which, if left unregulated, would likely give rise to illegal gambling activities and associated social problems.”

The consultation was announced alongside the government’s decision to extend the HKJC’s football betting licence – the only one of its kind in the city – for a further five years.

As a result, Hong Kong is now weighing a carefully controlled expansion of its gambling framework at the same time as OHKF pushes for betting revenue to be channelled directly into the city’s sporting future.

