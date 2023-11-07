“This is just the beginning” as World Pool experiences record 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

World Pool has closed its season with a 24% year-on-year increase in turnover totalling HK$7.4bn.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC)-owned operation started and finished at Flemington Racecourse in Australia, and reached out to eight countries for a total of 222 races (up from 154 races in 2022), making it a record-breaking 2023.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products of the HKJC, commented: “World Pool was created to unite the world’s best racing events and provide racing fans with a value product that has never been seen before.

“We are absolutely delighted with how World Pool has performed in 2023. We’ve not only seen records broken and growth in countries where World Pool was already in operation, but a very promising reception in new jurisdictions too.”

For the first time, World Pool was active in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Australia, while extra races were taken from the UK and Ireland.

The inaugural inclusion of Cox Plate Day in Australia marked a significant milestone where the G1 Cox Plate, won by the Hong Kong-trained Romantic Warrior, amassed HK$60m in bets to secure a place in the top five of World Pool’s highest single-race turnovers.

“We’d like to thank all of our partners around the world for their commitment and passion in helping us to grow World Pool,” Fitzsimons added. “This is just the beginning.”

The group also noted that another highlight was the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, which saw a new single race turnover record set at HK$66.2m, overtaking the 2022 Derby at Epsom which totalled HK$66.1m.

King George Day at Ascot saw the biggest jump in turnover for a UK or Irish race day, rising from HK$253m to a new record of HK$287m – an increase of over 13%, while 2,000 Guineas Day as well as days one and three of Royal Ascot also posted year-on-year increases.

Meanwhile, Dubai World Cup night saw the second highest growth, with turnover up from HK$280m to HK$315m.