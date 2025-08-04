Rwanda invites operators to apply for licences under new framework

Rwanda’s regulator has reopened licensing for land-based casinos and is now welcoming Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for online betting and gaming verticals, as part of a wider shake-up of the national gambling framework.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) confirmed this week that it is taking firm steps to modernise the sector and align it with international best practices. These moves are designed to attract strategic investment whilst maintaining a strong focus on player protection and transparency.

In a statement, the RDB highlighted: “In alignment with the 2024 Gambling Policy and its core guiding principle of minimising negative socioeconomic harm, RDB is undertaking a thorough review and redesign of the legal and regulatory framework.

“The aim is to establish a modern and responsible gambling ecosystem, aligned with international best practices and Rwanda’s strategic vision. Until the new legal instruments are enacted, the sector shall continue to be governed by the existing legal framework.”

Until then, the industry remains subject to the current legislative structure, which includes the 2011 gaming law and two ministerial orders issued in 2013 and 2023, respectively, covering licensing procedures, fee structures and administrative sanctions.

As part of this transitional period, the regulator also confirmed that the annual collection of licensing fees has resumed.

It assured that licensed operators will be contacted directly with timelines and payment instructions, with RDB making it clear that prompt compliance will be ‘essential’ for maintaining operational continuity.

Accelerating upcoming funding

The relaunch of land-based casino licensing is expected to serve as a catalyst for renewed investment into Rwanda’s regulated gambling landscape.

In addition to casino licensing, RDB has also opened the door to EOIs across three other verticals: land-based sports betting, online sports betting, and online casinos.

Submissions must be made by 30 September 2025, with applicants required to include a company profile, investment intent, and category of interest.

With its sights set on a responsible, well-regulated future, the RDB says it remains committed to engaging with stakeholders and ensuring the industry evolves in line with Rwanda’s wider development agenda.

Rwanda’s gambling sector was officially established in 2011, when the government introduced the aforementioned Law n°58/2011 on 31 December of that year.

The market became operationally active in 2013 following the implementation of a Ministerial Order which set out the licensing procedures and fee structures.

With more and more international operators turning their attention to African betting opportunities, Rwanda has stood out as one of the markets with the most potential alongside Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and South Africa, among others.

