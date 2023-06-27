Rwanda shows support for gambling sponsors as Choplife partners Rayon Sports

Share Facebook

Choplife Gaming has announced that it is the latest sponsor of Rwanda Premier League team, Rayon Sports FC.

The gambling firm, which currently operates online sports betting franchises in five African markets, will now feature on the left sleeve of the team kit during the next season of the country’s top division.

Aimee P. Cyuzuzo, Country Manager of Choplife Gaming, noted: “As part of the sustainable community investment program, we partner with organisations that have a positive social and economic impact on the communities we operate in.”

Furthermore, the partnership also includes investment aimed at promoting the Rayon Sports brand locally and internationally, as well as funds for talent acquisition and management.

“Under this campaign, we will identify organisations, both for-profit and non-profit, in all five markets that meet the criteria of social economic impact on the community,” Cyuzuzo continued.

“We are delighted and grateful for the support that Choplife has shown by signing as Rayon Sports FC’s sleeve sponsor,” highlighted Jean Fidèle, President of the club. “We are thrilled that this sponsorship will foster a strong relationship as we embark on two exciting seasons ahead.”

The country’s regulator has said that it is committed to ensuring that companies operating in Rwanda comply with the applicable laws.

Evalde MulindinKaka, A.G Director General of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, added: “Beyond this, we are very supportive of responsible development initiatives such as this – particularly in the gambling industry.”