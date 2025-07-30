Share Facebook

Esports betting turnover is growing year-over-year, and with new markets ready to join the fray it’s not a shock that both B2C and B2B firms, like BETBY in the case of the latter, are looking to get in on the action.

BETBY, a Malta-headquartered company specialising in B2B sports betting solutions, has been expanding its presence in esports substantially over the past few years. The firm’s BETBY Games esports feed has grown to become one of its core revenue drivers, driven by various B2B deals across the international gaming sector.

When the global figures on esports are taken into consideration, it’s easy to see why. According to Statisia, esports betting revenue reached $2.5bn in 2024, with over 74 million participating in online esports betting, and this figure is expected to rise to 2.8bn in 2025.

The market is particularly strong in Eastern Europe, South America and Asia, though the fact betting is a legal grey area, or outright legal, in manny markets in the latter is a hurdle. This may be set to change in some Asian countries, however, with SouthKorea’sKoreae-SportsAssociation proposing legalised esports pool betting.

For the likes of BETBY, the dividends are already being reaped. BETBY Games saw 153% year-over-year growth in gross gaming revenue (GGR) and a 57% rise in the number of bets placed, accounting for 14% of H1 2025 GGR by the end of June.

“H1 has been another important step forward for BETBY, with meaningful growth in both our sportsbook and esports verticals,” said Leonid Pertsovskiy, BETBY CEO.

“We continue to innovate, scale, and support our partners’ ambitions by delivering products that perform, with Betby.Games’ performance demonstrating the underlying strength and potential of the vertical. As we look ahead, we remain focused on accelerating growth across all areas.”

Still a place for tradition

Esports is a core part of BETBY’s product, but the company remains active in traditional sports as well. While esports is a huge market, betting on games like football still dwarfs it in terms of revenue – betting on football in the UK alone amounted to £1.1bn last year according to the Gambling Commission.

BETBY’s H1 2024 stats saw sportsbook gross gaming revenue (GGR) rise 472%, with the number of active players up 211% and total bets up 277%. The firm attributed this to the ‘growing appeal of BETBY’s comprehensive sportsbook solution’.

The company has shown a keenness to connect the dots between its esports, traditional sports and niche sports products. This is perhaps best seen in its latest initiative in chess, moving to include the game in the Esports World Cup.