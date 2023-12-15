IMG partners CricViz for West Indies data and streaming rights

Share Facebook

IMG ARENA, in partnership with cricket data and analytics provider CricViz, has secured the exclusive global data and streaming rights for Cricket West Indies.

The sports data and technology supplier will capture official data from over 450 matches across the West Indies Men’s and Women’s national teams, West Indies Under 19, West Indies Academy and various domestic leagues.

Notably, this will also include the Men and Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and West Indies Championship, and all will be distributed to over 460 regulated sportsbook operators worldwide.

Freddie Longe, President at IMG ARENA, commented: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, making Cricket West Indies a fantastic addition to our growing content portfolio.

“We’re pleased to partner with CricViz and leverage their established position in the sport to drive further fan engagement and deliver first-class content to our partners.”

Through the partnership, CricViz will provide its enhanced Match Centre to deliver advanced data analysis, including graphic visualisations and live action insights, as well as predictive models.

CricViz will also support the data collection with its in-ground operation and collection software.

“This partnership has enabled us to increase the number of games that we can make accessible to fans, featuring more detailed live scoring and live match statistics in the Windiescricket.com Live Match Centre,” added Dominic Warne, Director, Commercial, Marketing & Communications at Cricket West Indies.

“We’re excited to be able to present more home international and West Indies regional matches than ever before so fans can follow their teams and favourite players.”