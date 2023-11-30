Share Facebook

Spillemyndigheden, the gambling authority of Denmark, has issued two fines totalling DKK 100,000 (£11,612) over the online advertising of operators without a licence in the country.

The regulator explained that the person fined – who has not been named – was the owner of two websites which ‘specifically referred to websites where players were able to play, even if they have self-excluded’ by the regulator’s self-exclusion register, ROFUS.

The authority also highlighted that this is the first time a fine has been issued in a case “where specific reference was made to how players registered in ROFUS may play”.

Spillemyndigheden reported the person to the police earlier this year as it is not permitted to target advertising to the Danish public for sites without a licence.

After the police determined that the person violated the law, they were issued two fines of DKK 50,000 (£5,806), one per website owned, the recommended amount by the gambling authority.

Last month, Spillemyndigheden confirmed that the country’s ROFUS self-exclusion system had been extended to include betting in retail outlets to heighten consumer protections and strengthen efforts to combat money laundering and match-fixing.

Back in August, the authority also fined a streamer DKK 10,000 for advertising unlicensed gambling providers via Twitch.