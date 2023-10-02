Danish ROFUS self-exclusions system extended to shop floors

Share Facebook

The launch of new required physical ID cards for Danish betting this month has been accompanied by an enhancement of the ROFUS self-exclusion scheme.

From 1 October, ROFUS will now cover the retail betting space as well as online, with all new registrants on the system blocked from betting at bricks and mortar betting shops.

However, people who have been registered on the system prior to the ID card launch on Sunday will have to re-register in order for the new scope of the blocking remit to be fully in effect.

ROFUS has so far blocked registered bettors from participating in online games provided by licensed Danish operators from entering and gambling in physical casinos, as well as from receiving direct marketing from bookmakers.

Spillemyndigheden, the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA), explained in a statement that the implementation of the player ID card requirement and accompanying extension of ROFUS is a result of policymakers’ desire for enhanced player protection in Denmark.

The DGA’s statement read: “The background for the expansion of ROFUS and the implementation of the game card is a political desire to increase consumer protection and reduce the risk of young people under the age of 18 gaining access to games in physical stores. There is also a desire to strengthen efforts to combat match-fixing and money laundering.”

Player ID cards were first proposed by Danish politicians in 2019 and the adoption of the player protection and anti-money laundering measure has now come to fruition after four years in the pipeline.

Politicians from across the Danish political spectrum were supportive of the cards, with representatives from the Social Democrats, Social Liberal Party, Venstre, Danish People’s Party, Socialist People’s Party, Red-Green Alliance, Christian Democrats and The Alternative reiterating support for the initiative in 2021.

The extension of ROFUS’ scope comes amid growing registration numbers on the platform, which have been attributed by the DGA to increased awareness of the service it provides to people experiencing problems with gambling.

According to the latest stats from March, over 40,000 Danish bettors are now registered with ROFUS, and according to a 2021 survey conducted by the DGA over 45% of Danes are aware of the scheme.