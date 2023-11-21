Three darts players suspended over suspicious betting activity

Share Facebook

Andy Jenkins and Prakash Jiwa are suspended from attending or competing in Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) events whilst an investigation is conducted into suspicious betting on matches played in the Modus Super Series.

The Modus Super Series is an independently run series of events, while the decision was made by DRA Chairman Nigel Mawer.

Meanwhile, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) flagged suspicious betting activity on the match between Jack Main and Lisa Ashton on 9 June 2023 in the Modus Super Series Event.

The DRA explained: “After an investigation, Mawer has decided that Jack Main has a case to answer for breaches of the DRA Betting Rules.”

There is no suggestion that four-time BDO World Darts Women’s Champion Lisa Ashton was involved in any way.

“As a result of this decision, Main has been suspended from attending or competing in DRA sanctioned events until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter. Main has the right to appeal this suspension decision,” the Authority continued.

The matter is to be referred to the DRA Disciplinary Committee, where a formal hearing will take place with a date yet to be confirmed.

The news could mean that Jiwa could now miss the World Darts Championship in December, having won an Indian Qualifier to make the tournament.