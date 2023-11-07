kwiff targets Lakeside World Championships in WDF partnership

Share Facebook

kwiff has penned a deal with the World Darts Federation (WDF) to become an official sponsor of the 2023 WDF Lakeside World Championships.

The British bookmaker partners with the competition as it enters its second edition, which is set to be held at the Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey.

Charles Lee, kwiff CEO, stated: “We are delighted to be joining forces with the WDF to celebrate the fantastic legacy of the Lakeside ahead of this year’s World Championships.

“There are some incredibly talented players across the four tournaments and we are looking forward to joining them on their journey and seeing the stars of the show fulfilling their dreams of lifting the trophies on 10 December.”

The 2023 edition will see defending Women’s Champion Beau Greaves face either Lorraine Hyde or Laura Turner in her opening match of the tournament.

The CEO also emphasised that the darts federation shares similar values to the “supercharged” betting group, as it looks forward to sharing a ‘strong partnership into December and beyond’.

WDF Secretary-General, Nick Rolls, added: “Having kwiff onboard brings an extra dimension to the tournament.

“Everyone has an opinion on who will win each game and who will win the titles and kwiff offers an online opportunity for fans and spectators to back up those words with a flutter or two. Of course, we do ask that people bet responsibly.”

Further in sports, this year kwiff also signed a horse racing data agreement with Racecourse Media Group (RMG).

The deal now include streaming by utilising kwiff’s proprietary sportsbook platform, giving players access to ‘high-quality’ UK and Irish racing Racing TV content with almost 1,200 race meetings each year.