Caribbean CAGE engages bettors in ‘multiple jurisdictions’ via Sportradar

Sportradar has been named the official technology and services provider of Caribbean CAGE in a multi-year agreement.

The Caribbean and Latin American gaming company now seeks to establish a ‘high quality and immersive sports betting offering’ for bettors in multiple jurisdictions including Antigua-Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia and St. Kitts-Nevis.

In detail, Sportradar is fully implementing ORAKO – its player account management (PAM) and sports betting solution – to launch a customisable omnichannel sportsbook offering that allows the CAGE Companies to engage bettors in multiple jurisdictions through one integration.

Meanwhile, the firm will be able to deliver a consistent betting experience across retail, desktop, and mobile web channels.

Jacob Lopez, Senior VP Managed Sportsbook Services at Sportradar, commented: “Sportradar has a strong track record of collaborating with operators to establish new betting offerings that are dynamic and engage customers deeply.

“Combined with the advanced technological capabilities of the ORAKO solution, Sportradar is best positioned to partner with Caribbean CAGE and deliver a customisable sportsbook offering that enhances the sports betting experience for a diverse customer base across the region.”

The ORAKO solution provides a single point of access to Sportradar’s betting products and services, allowing operators to choose how they configure their sportsbook.

The CAGE Companies has opted to set-up its sports betting offering with Managed Trading Services (MTS), which will provide bettors in the region with access to a range of pre-match and live betting content.

“We are extremely excited to have entered into a strategic partnership with Sportradar,” added Robert L. Johnson, Founder of The RLJ Companies, and the CAGE Companies Majority Owner.

“Together, we plan to operate Sports Betting at retail locations and online in markets throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. CAGE has existing licences for Sports Betting in several countries in the region and we are working toward launching our new partnership during the first quarter 2024.”

Furthermore, the live betting aspect of the agreement connects the CAGE Companies’ customers with content featuring Sportradar’s sports partners such as major US leagues; NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as further sports properties like the UEFA Champions League.

Sportradar also has a major cricket portfolio and expects its cricket offerings to provide further opportunities for the CAGE Companies customers around the Caribbean community.