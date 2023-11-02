Share Facebook

Andrew Cochrane has joined Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for the B2B igaming developer’s Platform & Sportsbook division.

The new hire will be tasked with implementing GiG’s commercial strategies for its platform, sportsbook and AI anchored solutions covering business development, marketing, partnerships and corporate development.

This will include a focus on recruitment and locating talent, whilst working with Richard Carter – who was appointed CEO for GiG Platform and Sportsbook in August – towards achieving the London-based firm’s goals of market leadership and signing positions in worldwide growth markets.

Cohrane remarked: “This is an extremely exciting time to be joining GiG. I have already been highly impressed with the ambitious plans in place, and in its capacity for raising the bar, building innovative and best in class solutions.

“Having been part of teams that have delivered significant results within online gaming, and with the promise of further investment to continue to strengthen our offering, I have similar optimism for success at GiG.

“We’re on the cusp of delivering something really special, so you can expect to hear a lot more about us over in the coming months.”

Cochrane joins GiG after tenures in both the B2C and B2B sides of the betting industry, having most recently worked at DraftKings – the second largest online bookmaker by market share in the US – as Senior Vice President Commercial.

His chief remit in this position was to oversee the creation of strategic partnerships, including deals with professional sports leagues. Prior to this, he worked as Chief Commercial Officer and later Chief Business Officer at SBTech.

Cochrane joins GiG during a transformational period for the company, which has spent much of this year evaluating options for a strategic split which would see the Platform and Sports division become a standalone publicly listed enterprise.

Welcoming the unit’s CBO, Carter commented: “Having collaborated with him in previous endeavours, I am delighted that we have Andrew onboard to help propel our commercial efforts to unprecedented heights.

“His previous record speaks for itself, and the appointment marks a significant coup for the business, helping us to realise the enormous potential we have here at GiG.”