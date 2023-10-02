SIS extends product portfolio across Africa with Aardvark

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

(Sports Information Services) has announced that it will now supply its live number draws content to operators in Africa through a partnership with Aardvark Technologies.

Covering both retail and online channels, the new deal will allow operators in South Africa and other African territories to benefit from SIS’ 49’s content portfolio, which comes complete with ‘revenue-boosting, round-the-clock betting opportunities’.

Joe Andrews, Head of Sales Africa at SIS, commented: “49’s is already a big hit with bettors across South Africa, with the chance to win big from small stakes proving to be a highly attractive proposition.”

The company’s owned live numbers draws offers operators over 200,000 betting events every year, including the 49’s Original Live Draw.

New high-margin 39’s, and high frequency Fast 15’s products also feature draws taking place every three minutes.

“We have placed a strong focus on enhancing our brand visibility and extending our product portfolio and reach across Africa that is rich with promise,” Andrews added. “This partnership with Aardvark will go a long way to doing just that.”

Meanwhile, the collaboration sees the provider further enhance its footprint in the African market after previous deals with leading operators across the continent.

“We are always striving to improve our platform and to provide our customers with the widest variety of premium content across multiple verticals,” explained Simas Denisovas, Founder and CEO of Aardvark Technologies.

“Partnering with SIS and integrating its leading 49’s live numbers portfolio will ensure we continue to enjoy a commanding position across Africa, providing our operator clients with a regular stream of engaging, premium betting experiences.”