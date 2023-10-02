Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Martin Collins has been tasked with taking a leading role in achieving Soft2Bet’s growth plans in the international B2B betting and gaming spaces in a c-level position.

The new hire will take on duties as Chief Business Development Officer at the firm, which specialises in player account management (PAM) platform services to betting and igaming operators.

Soft2Bet is eyeing up continued growth and a leadership position in the B2B side of global betting, having built up a presence across several regulated markets from its HQ in Santa Venera, Malta.

Collins remarked: “The worldwide Platform, Casino and Sports B2B market continues to diversify and there are unparalleled opportunities for providers with the right ‘tech’ solutions to bring value to operators, accelerating their growth.

“Soft2bet has and continues to invest heavily in its software and technology focusing specifically on factors that can shift the dial on behalf of their customers, consistently iterating and improving their offering, ensuring the offering is cutting edge and they will not be a bottleneck for customer growth.

“Armed with this arsenal of solutions, as well as a collaborative culture, both internally and externally, I believe Soft2bet can be a unique and flexible offering to many major operators in the market, consistently working with their customers to help them achieve their goals and I very much look forward to the challenge.”

Collins’ previous roles in igaming have included Director of Sales and Business Development at Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), filling this position between August 2021 and September 2023.

His career at GiG, which like Soft2Bet is also a Malta-based supplier of betting and gaming solutions across multiple regulated markets, began in 2019 and also included tenures as Director of Business Development and Director of Talent Acquisition.

Soft2Bet’s expansion in global igaming was accelerated this year by market entry in several prominent EUropean betting actors. This included the firm’s entry into Greece and Romania, whilst also expanding its foothold in Italy via a local acquisition in September.

On Collins’ addition to Soft2Bet senior management, company CEO Uri Poliavich said: “We’re happy to welcome Martin to Soft2Bet and looking forward to his vast experience and deep knowledge of our sector getting us to the next level!”