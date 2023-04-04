Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Colombian sportsbook operator Corredor Empresarial S.A has renewed its partnership with international B2B betting solutions provider Kambi.

The Stockholm-based firm will continue to provide its Corredor’s BetPlay brand, supporting its domestic operations in Colombia as well as plans for business expansion across other Latin American markets.

This falls in line with both Corredor’s long-term growth strategy whilst also strengthening Kambi’s position in the wider Latin America region, following the acceleration of betting in markets such as Argentina and ahead of much-anticipated Brazilian regulation this year.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder, said: “We are pleased to agree a long-term extension to our successful partnership with Corredor Empresarial, providing its customers with next generation betting entertainment.

“The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi and we look forward to aiding Corredor Empresarial as it expands across the region with Kambi’s cutting-edge complete sportsbook.”

The renewal maintains positive momentum for Kambi in the Americas, where the firm is seeking to consolidate its presence in both Northern and Southern markets.

In the US, the company has been able to rebound from a somewhat tricky 2022 – which saw the loss of DraftKings as a customer – to renew its deal with Rush Street Interactive and sign up new clients Miami Valley Gaming, Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels and del Lago Resort and Casino.

Meanwhile, Corredor is one of Kambi’s long-term clients in Latin America, having first partnered with the supplier back in 2017, and has established itself as a ‘clear market leader’ in Colombia, building up brand awareness through football sponsorship arrangements.

Under the terms of the deal extension, Corredor’s BetPlay will leverage Kambi’s technology and services such as its Bet Builder product – highlighted by Kambi as a successful product during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl.

German Segura, Corredor CEO, added: “This is an exciting time for Corredor Empresarial and this partnership extension marks an important strategic milestone for the company as we expand across Latin America.

“Kambi is a proven leader in the provision of sports betting technology and services and we look forward to working closely with them as we deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”