Betfair has announced a shirt sponsorship of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube.

The betting company’s branding is placed on the chest of the team’s shirt, which after three years, is back in top flight of the Brazilian Championship after a recent promotion.

“We are very excited about this partnership, as we will have the opportunity to support Cruzeiro at a special and important moment in its 100+ year history,” noted Kimberley Daly, managing director of Betfair International.

“This partnership is a demonstration of Betfair’s commitment and investment in the club’s professional men’s and women’s teams, without losing focus on what is most precious to Cruzeiro: the fans. With Betfair, the game is different, and we put fans at the heart of everything we do to bring them experiences that only Betfair can offer.”

The deal includes the men’s team and as well as an ‘important space for brand exposure’ on the women’s kits – on the back, at the top – for the Flutter Entertainment operator.

Additionally, a series of activations will be aimed directly at the approximate 10 million fans that make up Nação Azul, such as raffles and prizes for VIP tickets and official products, exclusive promotions and experiences with the participation of Raposa talent.

Moreover, the operator has also guaranteed brand exposure in all Cruzeiro digital media, training uniforms, interview backdrops, prisms in the stadium, logo on the team bus and launch of a customised programme of club legends.

Gabriel Lima, CEO of the club, added: “This historic partnership is the size of Cruzeiro. It has a lot of strength, a huge potential. The club is going through a very special moment.

“With serious and professional work, we are recovering the fans’ trust, which is fundamental for us. Closing with Betfair, one of the giants in its segment, is an important step on Cruzeiro’s way back to its well-deserved prominent position in Brazilian football.”