IBIA expands North American presence with Simplebet addition

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Having identified a need for a stronger foothold in the expanding North American betting sector, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has added a new member.

Simplebet is a micro-betting supplier, developing its products for the NFL, NBA, MLG, college football and college basketball wagering markets, designed for a range of stakeholders.

Its clients include operators, media providers and technology companies, with a goal of enhancing live sports through an engaging real-time betting experience.

Melissa Davis, EVP of Business Affairs / General Counsel of Simplebet, said: “Integrity and trust are non-negotiable at Simplebet, so we are excited to be partnering with the IBIA, who are the world’s leading independent integrity monitor.

“Pooling our resources will help maintain fair play in sport, negate corruption in sports betting, and ensure our partners and their customers can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to wagering.”

Simplebet joins the IBIA as the organisation targets an enhanced growth strategy in the US, where regulated sports betting is spreading from state-by-state at a rapid pace.

As it stands, 30 states have regulated some form of online gambling – the majority being sports betting, whilst some also allow igaming – and a plethora of local and international firms are stepping up their operations in the country.

This is the second new member the IBIA has welcomed this year, following the addition of another North American operator last week, Ohio-based BetJACK.

Khalid Ali, IBIA CEO, remarked: “I am very pleased to welcome Simplebet to IBIA; its membership highlights the operator’s commitment to protecting the integrity of betting and related sporting events.

“Simplebet brings a distinctive approach and product range that marries well with our existing members and continues IBIA’s expansion across the growing U.S. regulated sports betting market. The association looks forward to working closely with Simplebet to ensure the integrity of its products and services.”