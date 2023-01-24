Twain Sport starts 2023 with new football hybrid T-Kick

Share Facebook

Twain Sport, the live sport vertical from the Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, has confirmed it will make a football-inspired addition to its product portfolio with the launch of T-Kick.

Due to go live next month, T-Kick will offer 6,300 matches each month with games taking place every three minutes.

In a similar fashion to Twain Sport’s T-Basket product, T-Kick aims to “bridge the gap” between fast-paced betting content and an increase in demand for live sports.

Andreas Koeberl, CEO of BetGames, said: “After the successful launch of T-Basket we’re now ready to launch our second eagerly awaited live sports betting experience.

“Being based on football, T-Kick is going to expand the market potential for Twain Sport and we couldn’t be prouder, or more excited to announce its debut.

“The same fun-to-watch, easy-to-understand concept is delivered with T-Kick and we’re confident that this will translate into new revenue opportunities for our partners as a true product that bridges the gap in demand for high-frequency, high-turnover live betting.”

T-Kick will consist of professional athletes competing against one another to score the most points in 60 seconds. To do this, players will kick footballs at a series of illuminated targets.

Twain Sport will also utilise Sportradar’s Fraud Detection System and anti-match fixing protocols to ensure the highest level of integrity across each game.

Athletes competing in the inaugural season of T-Kick include two that have taken part in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, while four other competitors have represented their national teams, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.