IMG Arena has secured the global betting streaming rights for Norwegian football’s top two divisions – Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen.

The sports data and technology business – for the betting, media and performance sectors – will access 485 matches across the two leagues, which are played between April and November.

Mark Wrigley, Senior Director of Rights at IMG Arena, commented: “This deal with Norwegian football bolsters IMG Arena’s football offering with another first-class property that will help sports betting operators increase their engagement with players throughout the year, while also enabling new touch points during the week.”

Looking to boost IMG Arena’s global football portfolio and its weekly and year-round offering, both competitions feature 16 teams, with the Eliteserien providing a potential route to qualify for the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

“We are delighted to have secured this agreement with IMG ARENA,” added Knut Kristvang, CEO Fotball Media. “It is a long-term partnership that allows us to strategically grow the profile of Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen and engage new audiences around the world.”

The hub delivers live streaming and data feeds for over 45,000 sports events annually, as well as for on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions including the UFC Event Centre.

Further members of IMG Arena’s sporting portfolio include the ATP, UFC, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, EuroLeague, MLS and the FA.