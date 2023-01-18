Share Facebook

bet365 has been named the official betting partner of the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith fight through its partnership with BOXXER.

Taking place this Saturday at Manchester’s AO Arena, the two British middleweights have won 32 bouts apiece, with Smith having seen defeat on three occasions compared to Eubank Jr’s two.

A spokesperson for bet365 commented: “Live on Sky Sports and brought to you by our partners at BOXXER, we’re thrilled to be part of this huge night of British boxing.

“It’s going to be an explosive night on January 21st, and bet365 has you covered with a huge selection of pre-fight markets. Once the bell rings, our In-Play product will take centre stage, with live odds and bet boosts throughout.”

The UK bookmaker’s branding will appear across all pre-promotional activity, including press conferences, open workouts and weigh-ins; culminating in ‘extensive in-arena exposure’ on fight night.

bet365 will continue to be BOXXER’s official odds partner for the event and be integrated across the group’s social and digital content.

bet365’s odds will be also promoted on BOXXER’s platforms in the build-up to the fight, with in-play optimisations.

In a bid to further enhance the customer experience globally, live streams of BOXXER’s shows are also available on bet365’s platforms in certain international territories.

Shane McGuigan, Boxing Trainer, predicted: “I think Chris Eubank Jr will win on points in a competitive fight, roughly eight rounds to four.”

Meanwhile, Jack Massey, Heavyweight contender, added: “Chris Eubank Jr is tough, fast and powerful but I’m going with Liam Smith on points – being the more experienced fighter.”

The chief support will see Richard Riakporhe, who has three knockouts in his last three fights, take on former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki in a 200lb contest.

Speaking to SBC ahead of the Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire fight last November, Rafael Bertoli-Mitchell, and a bet365 spokesperson, spoke of how the operator and BOXXER are pushing ahead for women’s boxing.

Bertoli-Mitchell pointed to an ‘alignment of values’ between the boxing promotion and the bookmaker, recognising that bet365 has established itself as a ‘leader in its space’ and so the partnership ‘really made sense for both sides’.

“This ambition to grow globally is key for bet365, as we look to entertain and engage boxing fans around the world,” he said.

“bet365 saw what BOXXER wanted to bring to the sport and the rapid rate of growth we had undergone in just a few years, and brought into our vision to change the way boxing is perceived, consumed and enjoyed.”