Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Betfair has linked up with Press Box PR in organising what has been described as a ‘world first’ horse race which predicts the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Called the Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes, the digital PR agency staged the race at Haydock Park Racecourse last Saturday which featured six runners, representing the top teams said most likely to win the Qatar-based tournament according to betting odds.

Jack Watson, Press Box PR Account Director, said: “Press Box PR has a history of working with Betfair to use horse racing to predict the outcome of major global events. Our hugely successful Race to the White House Stakes activation around the US presidential election two years ago proves our course and distance form.

“But the Race to the World Cup Stakes was our biggest multi-channel campaign yet. It was a huge honour for us as an agency to create a genuine world first that delivered a standout owned and earned presence for Betfair across social, print and broadcast.”

Female jockey Bryony Frost emerged victorious, who was representing England – two days prior to Gareth Southgate’s 6-2 win against Iran.

“Like so many of us, I was delighted to see Bryony Frost surge to victory and hope we’ve given the Three Lions the perfect tonic to bring it home over the coming weeks,” Watson continued.

Press Box PR worked with Betfair to stage the contest to celebrate the brand’s sponsorship of the Betfair Chase, one of the races of the National Hunt season, as well as drive brand recognition.

The victory was on ITV1, with former England manager and Betfair ambassador Glen Hoddle on hand for the trophy presentation in the winners’ enclosure.

The race was supported by the Professional Jockeys Association, Jockey Club and British Horseracing Authority.

Furthermore, the operator donated £10,000 to racing charity, the Injured Jockeys Fund, on behalf of the owners, trainers and jockeys who contributed to the making of the event.