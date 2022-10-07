Share Facebook

It’s looking increasingly likely that Erling Haaland is set to shakeup the football betting markets, according to bet365.

The Norwegian star has scored 14 goals in first eight Premier League matches, producing a hatrick in the Manchester derby against cross-city rivals United, and also hitting a prolific start in the Champions League.

This has led bet365 to cut the odds on Manchester City’s star forward to beat Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring 11 consecutive top-flight goals in one season from 7/1 to 6/1.

“I don’t know what’s more incredible, Haaland failing to breach a defence that conceded 9 in one match this season or that the Norwegian used to watch Vardy for tips on getting in behind the centre backs,” said Steve Freeth of the bet365 editorial team.

“How much he picked up from Leicester’s No.9 is up for debate, what isn’t is that he’s an absolute beast of a centre forward who could smash all sorts of records in his first season in the English top flight.”

It’s clear the company’s trading team are expecting Haaland’s luck to continue and for the punters to keep backing the striker, who the firm have given 1/3 to score anytime and 4/1 to score another hatrick against Southampton this Saturday.

This falls in line with the group’s pre-season predictions, with Haaland being the most backed goalscorer among its customers. This was a sentiment shared by other bookmakers, with Haaland being one of the most consistent choices across the board.

On the other hand, bet365 do not anticipate Liverpool to achieve a comeback in the Premier League after a shaky start, despite a strong beginning in Europe.

The team performed well against Rangers in the Champions League this week with a 2-0 home win, and have begun to stabilise back in the domestic league.

Liverpool have been given 7/1 to beat Arsenal and Manchester City – their next two opponents – but are 9/2 to lose these games, and are only 12/5 to finish the 2021/22 campaign outside the top four.

Freeth continued: “Liverpool have smashed a low-on-confidence Bournemouth side and needed an injury-time winner to beat Newcastle when recording their only two Premier League wins this season and while a midweek European victory over Rangers would’ve given them a lift, they’re facing a huge step up in class in the shape of Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Meanwhile, bet365 has also detailed a positive performance for its 6 Scores Challenges product, a free-to-play title that it states has ;enhanced excitement’ around the ongoing season.

This comes as FTP titles were highlighted as potential keys to success during the World Cup by a panel of sportsbook specialists at the SBC Summit Barcelona, especially from a customer acquisition and retention perspective.