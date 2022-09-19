SBC News BetConstruct launches upgraded Android sportsbook app

Erin-Marie Gallagher September 19, 2022

BetConstruct has launched its Android SportsBook App v3 which it predicts will help partners to “extend customer lifetime”.

The new version of the sportsbook application will offer coverage on more than 70,000 live matches and 140,000 pre-match events each month, with “120+ sports types available in 20+ languages, from football betting to tennis to volleyball and hockey”.

An upgrade to the firm’s existing sportsbook application, BetConstruct explained that V3 delivers improvements to the user interface, user experience and app stability. 

In addition, a number of new functionalities have been added – including a translation tool that provides customers the ability to make text /content changes of their own.

In a statement, BetConstruct said: “The application is a new version of the sportsbook that allows betting on the go. The newly developed Sportsbook App provides users with the full range of features which are available on the desktop version of Sportsbook, like signing up for an account, having live streaming, placing bets, making a deposit or withdrawing funds and participating in promotional offers.

“The updated and simplified Android SportsBook Application v3 is designed to improve the usability of the app, increase user satisfaction and make their interaction much easier and more efficient, thus increasing operator revenue.”

