ESA Gaming makes Italian debut with Sisal

ESA Gaming and Italian operator Sisal have entered into a partnership, further expanding the former company’s presence in Southern Europe.

The agreement will centre on provision of ESA’s EasySwipe titles – the product range will make its debut in Italy via the integration with the Flutter Entertainment brand.

This will include the sportsbook titles Goal Mine and Basketball Mine, with further games projected for launch later in the year such as Rocket Racers, ESA Gaming’s first crash-style release, as well as casino content.

Maria Luisa Malfasi, ESA Gaming Business Development Manager, said: “It is a great moment to see our EasySwipe offering go live in the Italian market, a concept we believe the local players will really enjoy.

“Partnering with Sisal is something we are really excited about. They have a large share of the Italian market with an impressive track record of providing their customers with top class products which has now been extended to include a simple and fast portfolio of cross-sell titles.”

ESA’s EasySwipe titles were developed with cross-selling between sportsbook and casino as a primary objective, in order to drive bettor engagement and loyalty, whilst also offsetting the risk of cannibalising operator revenue channels.

The firm has earmarked this initial step into Italy’s betting and gaming space as part of its wider growth strategy, targeting several regulated international markets.

Just last week, the company signed a similar agreement with Betshop in Greece, another market debut, with Malfasi describing its approach to the market as ‘extremely bullish’.

For Sisal, the agreement marks one of its first major partnerships since being acquired by Flutter earlier this year, as the FTSE100 gambling group targeted a ‘gold medal position’ in Italy.

The £1.62bn acquisition from CVC Capital Partners saw Flutter further expand its own international reach, with Sisal sitting alongside its Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet and Tombola Bingo brands.