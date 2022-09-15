SBC News 7bet to incorporate ParlayBay’s sports betting content
Ted Orme-Claye September 15, 2022

ParlayBay has further expanded its partner portfolio, signing an agreement with Lithuanian sports betting operator 7bet, covering content and promotion tools. 

The agreement will include 7bet’s Streak, Boss, Gekko, Cut, Greyhound and Rush sports titles, designed with a UX/US focus and with a ‘user first ethos’.

ParlayBay develops its titles with ‘emerging demographics’ in mind, in particular aiming to provide rapid gameplay to cater to the demands of such bettors, as well as features to bolster entertainment and player engagement.

Patrick Nordwall, CEO at ParlayBay, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our growth across regulated markets, this time in Lithuania, and we’ve secured an incredible partner in 7bet.

“It’s essential to work with those who understand and have significant insight into local markets and with 7Bet we couldn’t be happier that we’ve achieved that. We’re looking forward to the impact our game-changing products will have on sports betting in the country.”

Initially covering the aforementioned content arrangements, later phases of the deal will include ParlayBay’s promotion tools for player acquisition and retention in early 2023. 

This will include feature free bets, early bird bonuses and cash drops, whilst the company has also recently added an igaming vertical to its wider offering, including a casino-inspired and social gaming feature to cater to a wide range of players.

Nordwall, who will be appearing at the SBC Summit Barcelona next week, disclosed the firm’s ambitions and activity to SBC News in an interview this week, reiterating ParlayBay’s goal to attract a broad as possible customer base. 

The agreement with 7bet follows an active eight months of the year for the company, which has signed similar partnerships with the likes of TOPsport, FINNPLAY and INDIBET

7bet CEO, Justinas Sliazas, added: “We have continuously been at the forefront of providing players in Lithuania with the latest and greatest in igaming. 

“We instantly felt that this partnership would deliver a great addition to our games portfolio. ParlayBay’s unique and innovative approach to sports betting guarantees an increased gaming experience which we are sure will please our players.”

