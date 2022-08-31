FeedConstruct bolsters European media standing with German top-tier table tennis

Share Facebook

FeedConstruct and Germany’s Tischtennis Bundesliga, the top-flight for table tennis in the country, have announced the signing of a strategic partnership.

The agreement strengthens the sports data feed provider and media brand’s standing in European domestic sports, covering the Tischtennis Bundesliga for the 2022/23 season.

Commencing on 28 August, the tournament’s 600 matches will be covered by FeedConstruct, which will leverage ‘high quality streams’ alongside its data solutions.

“The season promises to be exciting, and FeedConstruct is thrilled to distribute its exclusive coverage across our global partners,” a statement from the firm read.

Part of the wider BetConstruct B2B sports betting and igaming software and solutions supplier, FeedConstruct maintains an active presence in the European sporting space, signing major contracts with Ukrainian football throughout 2020 and 2021.

This included a partnership with the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) for collection and distribution of video content and data in June 2020, followed by a deal less than a year later with the governing body’s Referee Committee.

Earlier this year, BetConstruct’s UK Regional Director, Elliot Banks, spoke to SBC about the firm’s continued focus on European markets in tandem with probing emerging opportunities in the stateside sports betting market.

“You can’t lose focus on where you started,” he remarked. “The US – it is their behemoth. Everyone is looking for their route in, how they’re going to launch and sustain that market.

“But if you spend too much focus on one place you’re going to lose a bit of the representation that you should have for European sports, Asian sports – the rest of the global sports market.

“With a winter World Cup this year I think that’s a real push internally for us and to maintain our commitment to European sport.”