Genius Sports has made further inroads on its strategy for the North American betting market, clinching a partnership with Bally’s Interactive.

The London-based sports tech and data company will provide the Bally’s Corporation betting division with its official data and live streaming solutions as part of the multi-year deal.

This will include its Genius Trading Services sportsbook solution, as well as official data rights to tournaments such as the Premier League, Nascar, Liga MX, the NFL and Colombian football.

Mark Locke, Genius Sports CEO, said: “With its market-leading brands and impressive line-up of official sports team partners, we are thrilled to enter into such a wide-ranging partnership with Bally’s Interactive.

“Our highly bespoke official data, trading, risk and live streaming solutions will power first-class betting experiences for Bally’s customers across the US.”

Like many European B2B betting and gaming providers, Genius’ gaze has been increasingly drawn to the US betting industry since the repeal of PASPA in 2018.

Having achieved a listing on the NYSE, the company has experienced a fourfold increase in revenue from stateside operations, with total group revenue increasing by 43% to $157m for the first six months of 2022 (H1 2021: $109m)

As Bally’s Corporation’s online sportsbook and gaming division, Bally’s Interactive is an omni-channel operator specialising in sports betting markets, igaming, free-to-play games and daily fantasy sports products.

In a boost for Bally’s Interactive’s betting operations in the rapidly growing US scene, the brand will gain access to Genius Sports’ NFL products as well as data rights, such as real-time stats, Next Gen Stats (NGS) and an official sports betting data feed.

Lastly, the agreement will encompass provision of low latency video feeds via Genius Sports’ streaming solution, including coverage of top-flight football from Argentina, Iceland and China – as well as aforementioned Colombia – alongside global FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball.

Adi Dhandhania, Bally’s Interactive North America Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Working with Genius will help ensure that our products have the industry-leading features consumers expect from their favourite sports apps.”