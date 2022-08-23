Share Facebook

According to The Scotsman, free-to-play (FTP) games developer Incentive Games is planning on hiring an additional 30 employees.

The company – which develops its products for sports betting, fantasy sports and casino operators – has reportedly set a goal of tripling turnover to £15m by December 2023.

To support this ambition,the Edinburgh and Newcastle-upon-Tyne based Incentive plans to expand its current employee roster from 40 to 70, partnering with recruitment firm Nine Twenty.

“We have always been more of a grower than a shower – and that’s never been truer than now,” Incentive Games CEO and Co-Founder John Gordon was quoted as saying in The Scotsman.

“We may not be the biggest operation, but the talent we need is hard to find, and it demands outstanding salaries and conditions. Nine Twenty has helped us grow for years by sourcing exceptional people.”

Gordon later confirmed Incentive’s hiring ambitions on LinkedIn, reiterating that he is ‘more of a grower than a shower’, and adding ‘I’m delighted to announce that Incentive Games is expanding – we are very excited’.

Incentive’s new focus on recruitment comes after a noticeable uptick in sales for the games supplier over the past year, beginning with a ‘watershed moment’ – as described by Gordon – in December 2021 when the firm partnered with bet365.

Gordon later provided SBC News with some details on Incentive’s operations and plans, explaining that the firm seeks to secure and maintain status as the ;number one developer of free-to-play games in the industry’.

In the months since the bet365 partnership, Incentive provided the Stoke-based global betting and gaming group with an updated suite of titles, and also secured another ‘flagship moment’ in the form of a partnership with Esports Technologies.

Commenting on Incentive’s recruitment drive, Chris Lowden, Director at Nine Twenty, said: “Innovative and forward-looking companies such as Incentive Games require a bespoke service and are moving away from generalists to boutique firms such as ours.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such remarkable people over the years and we are very glad to be able to continue to support them as they enter into the next stage of their growth journey.”