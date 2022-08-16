Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sports betting games developer PaylayBay will deliver its products Lithuanian operator TOPsport, as it seeks to bolster its standing in European wagering markets.

TOPsport will integrate ParlayBay’s entire games portfolio into its wider offering towards the end of the year, including the Streak, Boss, Gekko, Cut and Rush titles.

For the Lithuanian firm, the deal marks an opportunity to expand its reach and product offering for its players, whilst ParlayBay aims to ‘ramp up delivery’ of its sports betting games range.

Dainius Gulbinas, CEO at TOPsport, remarked: “ParlayBay is an ambitious igaming company that will help us to lift our online portfolio to another level, thanks to its pioneering products.

“We’re on the same page as ParlayBay and feel that innovation in sports betting has yet to reach its full potential so we’re excited to work together to reach this goal.”

ParlayBay’s titles feature sports betting and casino elements with a ‘UI/UX focused design’, with the company targeting younger demographics’ preference for ‘rapid consumption’ by using short rounds to bring about fast gameplay.

The agreement is ParlayBay’s first since June, when the company entered into four different commercial arrangements with FINNPLAY, INDIBET, Decimal Data Services (DDS) and GRID Esports.

In the case of the first two deals, FINNPLAY and INDIBET signed terms to leverage ParlayBay’s sports betting titles, whilst the latter two saw the firm seek to bolster its own offering with cricket, kabadi and esports content.

Patrick Nordwall, CEO at ParlayBay, said: “TOPsport is one of the most recognised operators in Lithuania, with fantastic vision for the future of igaming.

“We are so proud to be able to announce our alliance with a partner that shares our passion for innovative products in our industry.

“This winter, Lithuanian TOPsport players will be able to experience our outstanding sports betting games and unique player experience.”