Digitain secures latest international client in Pin-Up

Digtain has expanded its portfolio of global operator clients, announcing a partnership with Kazakhstani firm Pin-Up.

Lauding the ‘very long and beneficial partnership’, Digitain’s Chief Business Operator, Simon Westbury, stated that the firm would provide Pin-Up with betting opportunities across 15,000 leagues and 90,000 live events.

The company, headquartered in Armenian capital Yerevan, will supply Pin-Up with its full sportsbook solution, with the end goal of providing ‘an exceptional betting experience’.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity for us, as we extend our geographical footprint into further regulated markets,” Westbury continued.

“Pin-Up is a great partner and their customers in Kazakhstan will be delighted to experience our award-winning, regulated, sportsbook.”

Earlier this year, Westbury spoke to SBC News at Betting on Sports Europe at London/s Twickenham Stadium, reflecting on the company’s growth strategy for 2022.

In support of its expansion plans, Digitain achieved GLI certification for its sportsbook platform in late 2021, whilst also partnering with AstroPay to enable its clients access to the latter’s payment products.

“When we talk about corporate achievements, we’ve had a lot of product achievements,” Westbury remarked at Twickenham.

“There’s been a lot of internal changes and development taking place at Digitain, and we’ve grown the sales team both internationally and in Armenia too. So it’s been a very active period, full of momentum and full of growth.

“Our achievements will be judged at the end of the year, but I’m very comfortable and happy where we are as a company right now.”