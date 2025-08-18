Share Facebook

Birmingham’s long association with greyhound racing will draw to a close this weekend, as Perry Barr prepares for one final night before the sport relocates to Wolverhampton.

On Saturday (23 August), the last lap will commence at 10.11pm which will bring an end to almost 100 years of racing in the city.

General Manager, Chris Black, said: “It will be an emotional evening I’m sure. We’ve known our long-term future sits in Wolverhampton for some time, but to be closing in on our final race night suddenly makes it feel real.

“This stadium holds many great memories for the hundreds of thousands of people who have passed through our turnstiles over the years.”

The venue – which was acquired by Arena Racing Company (ARC) in 2019 – expects it to be a very busy send-off, with the event featuring a 12-race programme, photo displays and a post-meeting celebration.

“This is our final opportunity to celebrate this ahead of our exciting move to Dunstall Park next month which will mark the beginning of a new era for our operation, and the sport generally as we engage new faces and bring greyhound racing to a wider audience.”

From Birchfield to Perry Barr

Greyhound racing first arrived in Birmingham back in 1929, when Birchfield Ladbroke Stadium opened its gates. Perry Barr then took over in 1990, quickly becoming a key fixture on the calendar by staging classic events such as the St Leger and the Laurels.

The venue’s opening night drew more than 15,000 spectators, with Town Square winning the very first race.

Perry Barr’s legacy is not only about the dogs – the track also witnessed athlete Diane Leather’s run in 1954 when she became the first woman to complete a mile in under five minutes.

Decades later, the stadium found itself in the headlines again during the pandemic, when ‘I’m Sophie’ won what became the first recognised sporting event in Britain to take place after lockdown, in June 2020.

A fresh start

As Saturday approaches, organisers are promising a send-off that reflects Perry Barr’s role in the community as much as its racing tradition. Black said that the team is determined to ensure the track bows out on a high:

“We want Saturday to be a true celebration of Perry Barr. I’m sure there won’t be many dry eyes in the house when the greyhounds cross the line for one final time, but we’re determined to put on a good show and give her the sendoff she deserves.”

The closure does not mean the end of greyhound racing in the region. Just three weeks later, attention will turn to Wolverhampton’s Dunstall Park which hosts its first public fixture on 19 September, beginning a new chapter for the sport in the West Midlands.

Greyhound racing faces pressure

Greyhound racing’s move from Perry Barr comes amid wider pressures on the sport across the UK. In Wales, the last remaining track, Valley Greyhound Stadium, is set to close following a government proposal to ban racing as soon as possible.

Animal welfare concerns have also driven much of the debate, with groups highlighting injuries and the treatment of retired dogs. Supporters of the sport, however, stress its cultural and economic value.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has recently stated that it is “deeply disappointed” with the Welsh government’s decision, while the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) responded by assuring that it has been working to guarantee that horseracing retains the highest level of political support.

If the ban goes ahead, Wales will become the first nation in the UK to stop greyhound racing entirely, setting a possible precedent for the rest of Britain. The move didn’t come long after New Zealand also opted to ban greyhound racing, leaving the UK, Ireland, Australia and the US the only countries where it is still practiced.

