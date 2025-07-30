Share Facebook

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has welcomed the appointment of Lord Charles Allen as the new Chair of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), describing it a vital step toward reforming and revitalising the sport.

The announcement comes at a crucial time, as horse racing faces commercial challenges, political scrutiny and proposed reforms to betting taxation – with the government exploring a shift to a single unified gaming duty.

This could see a combination of three existing tax systems which currently stands at Remote Gaming Duty (21%), General Betting Duty (15% for fixed odds, 10% for spread bets, and 3% for financial spread bets), and Pool Betting Duty.

The prospect of a consolidated betting tax has sparked intense debate across the gambling and racing industries, with supporters and critics voicing strong opinions on what such a move could mean for the future of the sport.

Amongst this, BGC Chair Michael Dugher praised Allen’s appointment as a potential turning point for the industry: “I strongly welcome the fact that Lord Charles Allen has agreed to take on the role of Chair of the BHA. The sport is desperate for new leadership but also a new strategy. Too often, racing feels like a case of lions led by donkeys.”

Allen brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held leadership positions across broadcasting, business, and regulation, including at the Gambling Commission.

Dugher continued: “I’ve been hugely impressed by Charles’ determination to drive big changes. His appointment must mark a shift to a more hard-headed commercial approach – and an end to the internal divisions and vested interests that have plagued the sport and held it back.”

Facing the problems head-on

The relationship between horseracing and the betting industry remains critical, with BGC members contributing more than £350m annually through sponsorship, media rights and the betting levy.

But that relationship has also faced strain, especially during the aforementioned calls for increased taxation.

Dugher was clear in urging a united front: “Racing should be working with the gambling operators, not with the anti-gambling lobby, and nor should some within its ranks indulge themselves by denigrating other parts of our regulated business, including on the threat of higher taxes.”

He also warned against unrealistic expectations and called for a pragmatic, sustainable growth strategy.

With the BHA now under new leadership, expectations will be high that Allen can help steer the sport through evolving times.

Dugher concluded: “We want to work collaboratively with racing to help reverse the current decline of the sport. I am looking forward to personally working with Charles and I wish him every success in what is undoubtedly a Herculean task.”