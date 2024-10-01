TPD grows Middle Eastern racing footprint with Bahrain Turf Club

Share Facebook

Total Performance Data (TPD) has announced a multi-year partnership with the Bahrain Turf Club.

The club will use the horse racing live data provider’s services beginning with the new season in Bahrain in November 2024.

Will Duff Gordon, CEO of TPD, commented: “We are delighted to extend our footprint in the middle east by adding the Bahrain Turf Club to our client base.

“We’d like to thank the Bahrain Turf Club and the team there for choosing us and look forward to drawing even more attention to the quality racing taking place at this ambitious racecourse.”

In further detail, TPD will produce live and post-race timing stats for every horse as well as live running order graphics, both for the big screen and all racecourse screens for the benefit of racegoers.

Meanwhile, the new partners have announced plans for data-driven marketing content throughout the Bahrain racing season. Leveraging TPD’s advanced performance metrics, the content will aim to engage both new and long-time fans, at the track and across social media.

Yusuf Buheji, CEO of Bahrain Turf Club, added: “This exciting collaboration between the Bahrain Turf Club and TPD marks a significant step in our ambition to find new ways to engage our stakeholders and attract new racing fans.

“By leveraging TPD’s innovative technology, we aim to enhance the race day experience for our attendees and further elevate the profile of Bahraini horse racing on the international stage.”

The new racing season in Bahrain begins on 1 November and will run weekly through to April 2025.

In further news, tracking data from all 59 British racecourses, provided by Coursetrack and Total Performance Data (TPD), has recently been made available in one complete database.

Under a joint-agreement between RMG, ARC, TPD and At The Races (ATR), TPD now exclusively licences the complete British database to end users via a feed of non-live coordinate data and sectional times.